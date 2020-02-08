Taapsee’s Sharp Response to Man Questioning Her Voting in Delhi

Taapsee Pannu was among those who stepped out to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections. The actor shared a photo of herself and her family posing with inked fingers after casting their vote.

While the actor encouraged others to exercise their franchise, she also offered a swift rebuttal to a Twitter user who was of the opinion that Taapsee should cast her vote in Mumbai where, he assumed, she spent most of her time presumably because of her Bollywood career. “Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it’s been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too,” he tweeted.