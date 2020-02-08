Taapsee’s Sharp Response to Man Questioning Her Voting in Delhi
Taapsee Pannu was among those who stepped out to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections. The actor shared a photo of herself and her family posing with inked fingers after casting their vote.
While the actor encouraged others to exercise their franchise, she also offered a swift rebuttal to a Twitter user who was of the opinion that Taapsee should cast her vote in Mumbai where, he assumed, she spent most of her time presumably because of her Bollywood career. “Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it’s been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too,” he tweeted.
Taapsee responded clarifying that she is as much a resident of Delhi as Mumbai and contributes to its development by paying income tax. “I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don’t contribute. Kindly don’t question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it (sic),” she wrote.
Taapsee earlier shared a photo of herself and her mother on the way to the polling booth.
The actor will be seen next in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film explores domestic violence through Taapsee’s character who files for a divorce after her husband slaps her, only to be told be those around her that she mustn’t act so hastily for “just a slap”. Thappad releases on 6 March.
