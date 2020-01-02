Swara, Mahesh Bhatt Demand Release of Sadaf Jafar Arrested in UP

Actor Sadaf Jafar, who will be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, has been lodged in a Lucknow jail since 19 December, when she was arrested while capturing videos of the protests taking place at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow as part of the Anti-CAA protests.

Along with Mira Nair, now Swara Bhasker and Mahesh Bhatt have tweeted, demanding the release of the actor. Swara wrote, “Activist and actor #sadafjafar is in jail in Lucknow.. not clear why! Her friends #DeepakKabir is also in jail because he went to enquire after her.. #FreeSadaf #FreeDeepak and make UP police accountable for its excesses!”