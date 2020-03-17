An Overwhelmed Swara Shares Note of Appreciation From a Stranger

In her reaction to the note Swara says, “I have to share this- it’s been a hard last few days. Post the Delhi pogrom and the ceaseless right wing attacks, the fake accusations and baseless FIRs and SO many friends and colleagues telling me that - ‘You brought this trouble upon yourself, your professional reputation is in tatters , You’ve lost work due to my ‘political ways’ etc. etc.’ Their concern is genuine and factual and I’m grateful for it. But I’ve been feeling so hopeless and lost. And then this #corona pandemic.. Today after 5 days of self imposed quarantine I stepped out to a cafe down the road from my house for a quick meeting and coffee. A young man tapped me on the shoulder and gave me this note and left before i could say anything. I read the note and stepped out after him, but he was gone. So I say this here... Ali- I don’t know you- but I hope you see this- reading your note today felt like I had caught onto a log of wood in swirling confusing dark waters. Your note has given me hope again! And conviction. Deep gratitude.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿♥️♥️ #faith #hope #solidarity #humanity #everydayactsofkindness

P.s. thank you also Rashmi Dogra of @fluke_design_co for your words. Had the exact same effect. Deeply appreciated! 💖”