Swara, Konkona, Anubhav Condemn Police Brutality on Jamia Students
As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December, entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told ANI.
Now, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to speak up against the atrocities meted out on the students. Swara Bhasker said she was shocked at the violence and tear-gassing inside Jamia. “Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful!,” she wrote.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to social media to say that he stood “in solidarity with the students protesting peacefully.”
Simi Garewal also took to Twitter to express her shocked state over what was happening with the students of Jamia.
Filmmaker and actor Konkona Sensharma condemned the violence against the students. “We are with the students! Shame on you Delhi Police,” she tweeted.
An alumnus of Jamia, filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava wrote that her “heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus.”
Actor Sayani Gupta attached a photo of the selfie celebrities took with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked them to speak up against the police brutality. “On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr. Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?,” she wrote on Twitter.
Ali Fazal echoed her sentiments, saying, “A lot of my colleagues may not speak up at all.But i pray we all realise there is no job no career above humanity.”
In a series of tweets, Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha questioned those in power who are silent when the country is burning.
He also lauded students for their bravery.
Soni Razdan, Vikrant Massey and some other have also expressed their shock and anger towards the incident.
Here’s what comedian Samay Raina has to say:
