Swara, Konkona, Anubhav Condemn Police Brutality on Jamia Students

As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December, entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told ANI.

Now, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to speak up against the atrocities meted out on the students. Swara Bhasker said she was shocked at the violence and tear-gassing inside Jamia. “Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful!,” she wrote.