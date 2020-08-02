Sushant's Therapist Going Public Gets Twitter Divided

Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker decided to go public on 1 August and speak about the actor's medical condition. In an interview to Barkha Dutt, Susan said that the misinformation, conspiracy theories and irresponsible media coverage made it her 'duty' to put out a statement quashing all rumours. She revealed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and Rhea was his constant support.

However, Susan Walker's step has divided Twitter. While many are pointing out that Walker's statement is a breach of doctor-patient confidentiality, others are of the opinion that lynch mobs on social media unleashing hate on Rhea Chakraborty is too much to handle.