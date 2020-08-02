Sushant's Therapist Going Public Gets Twitter Divided
Sushant's therapist recently said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder.
Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker decided to go public on 1 August and speak about the actor's medical condition. In an interview to Barkha Dutt, Susan said that the misinformation, conspiracy theories and irresponsible media coverage made it her 'duty' to put out a statement quashing all rumours. She revealed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and Rhea was his constant support.
However, Susan Walker's step has divided Twitter. While many are pointing out that Walker's statement is a breach of doctor-patient confidentiality, others are of the opinion that lynch mobs on social media unleashing hate on Rhea Chakraborty is too much to handle.
While somewhat agreeing with Walker's stand, psychiatrist Dr Soumitra Pathare questioned whether there was sufficient justification to reveal such sensitive information.
In another thread, he did answer questions with regards to patient-doctor confidentiality.
Here are some other opinions:
