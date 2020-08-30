Sushant's Sister Asked Ex-Manager For Treatment Details: Report

The chats show Neetu asking for the doctor's prescriptions, that were provided by Shruti. Sushant's sister also wanted to meet the doctor who can come to their house. To which Shruti had replied, "Sure". She had also sent the contact details of the actor's therapist, Susan Walker, to Neetu.

Sushant's former partner Ankita Lokhande had claimed that he couldn't have been depressed. However some time back, Susan Walker had gone public about her client's mental health, saying that she was breaching confidentiality given the conspiracy theories that were floating around Sushant's tragic demise. In an interview to Barkha Dutt, Susan Walker confirmed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, saying "Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder. Symptoms can include severe anxiety. Mental health is no different to cancer or diabetes. Appalling stigma around mental health makes it difficult for patients".

She also added that Rhea was his constant support.

(Inputs: India Today)