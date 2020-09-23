Sushant Used Close Ones to Sustain Drug Habit: Rhea in Bail Plea

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, in her second request for bail after spending two weeks in jail, has alleged a witch-hunt against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The hearing of the bail plea, filed before the Bombay High Court, will take place on 24 September.

One of the points in the bail application reads, "The Applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) states that the Respondents have started a witch-hunt against her by the investigations at the behest of three Central Agencies speacialized in investigations of International ramifications. The CBI and ED till today have found no material whatsoever against the Applicant and her family".