Exiting ‘Saavdhan India’ Not Linked to CAA Protest: Sushant Singh
Sushant Singh recently opened up about stepping down as host of popular television show Saavdhan India, his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Jamia unrest. Speaking to ANI, the actor said that the Act does not adhere to what the Constitution states. “Our Preamble clearly states that nobody in the Indian territory will be discriminated on the basis of caste, creed, gender, sex etc. However, one particular religion has been excluded from the Act. I fail to understand this,” Singh said.
He also added that he is extremely hurt by the way the police unleashed violence on the students protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. “I stand by these students who are protesting because they are the future of the country. If the government thinks that their opinions are wrong, it can always open up a discussion. Violence is not the answer, it is the problem.”
As for exiting Saavdhan India, Sushant Singh said that it has no link to him protesting against the Act. “The two things are very different, so I would request everyone to keep them separate,” he added.
On Tuesday, 17 December, Singh tweeted that his stint with Saavdhan India has ended.
