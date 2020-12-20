Sushant Singh Rajput's Father in Hospital Due to Heart Issues?
Rumours are that KK Singh is suffering from a heart ailment.
Has late Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh been hospitalised? Fans seem to be enquiring after KK Singh's health after a photo of him and two of his daughters has surfaced on social media.
In the viral photo shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani, Sushant's father can be seen in a hospital bed, with Priyanka and Meetu Singh beside him. Rumours are that KK Singh has been admitted because of some heart-related ailment. However, none of Sushant's sisters have confirmed or denied the reports.
Many of Sushant's fans commented on the photo. "OMG god bless him," wrote one user, while another one said, "Get well soon uncle oh god speedy recovery (sic)."
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. At the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from January 16 to 24, Sushant's Chhichhore will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama section.
