Sushant Singh Rajput's Father in Hospital Due to Heart Issues?

Has late Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh been hospitalised? Fans seem to be enquiring after KK Singh's health after a photo of him and two of his daughters has surfaced on social media.

In the viral photo shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani, Sushant's father can be seen in a hospital bed, with Priyanka and Meetu Singh beside him. Rumours are that KK Singh has been admitted because of some heart-related ailment. However, none of Sushant's sisters have confirmed or denied the reports.