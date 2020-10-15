Payback Time: Sandip SSingh Files Defamation Case Against Republic

It added, "Further you are required to compensate my client to the tune of Rs.200.00 Crores (Two Hundred Crores Only) for maligning his image in public and damages you have made till date. If you failed to comply with the requirements stated above within 15 days from the receipt of this notice, I have clear instructions to take strict legal action against you Noticees by filing civil as well as criminal cases in appropriate courts of law, which shall be solely at your own risks, costs and consequences,”.

Addressing Arnab Goswami the notice read, "That my client is a well known. reputed and established producer and filmmaker in Bollywood against whom you have been running/ airing defamatory news items with criminal intent to extort money despite the fact that you were very well aware that my client and late Sushant Singh Rajput, (Film Actor of Bollywood) were known to each other from the days of their struggle. That my client received several massages from your correspondents/ employees with the criminal intent and in order to extortion, you had publicly demanded my client arrest and termed him as key conspirator and murderer. You the above noticees falsely imputing my client in TV debates, progammes, social media platforms almost every day without any cogent evidence and intentionally interfering in the investigation carried out by the investigations agencies such as CBI and Mumbai Police.”

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a few mainstream news channels had claimed that Sandip had staged his closeness to the late actor.