Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Who is Varun Mathur?

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken another turn when an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father. He has also alleged that Rhea had siphoned off a lot of money from Sushant's account. ED has filed a money laundering case and summoned Rhea on 7 August. Meanwhile, the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI inquiry and there will be a hearing in the Supreme Court soon.

However, one name that has surfaced in the case is that of Varun Mathur, who had formed a company wherein Sushant was one of the directors.