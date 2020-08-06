Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Who is Varun Mathur?
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has taken another turn.
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken another turn when an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father. He has also alleged that Rhea had siphoned off a lot of money from Sushant's account. ED has filed a money laundering case and summoned Rhea on 7 August. Meanwhile, the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI inquiry and there will be a hearing in the Supreme Court soon.
However, one name that has surfaced in the case is that of Varun Mathur, who had formed a company wherein Sushant was one of the directors.
Who is Varun Mathur?
On 26 April, 2018, a company named 'innsaei Venture private limited' was formed by Varun Mathur. Another person, Saurabh Mishra, had joined Varun as his partner, and Sushant Singh Rajput entered the company on 2 May, 2018. The trio became directors. Now, the Enforcement Directorate wants to know whether Sushant joined the company willingly and if yes why wasn't he involved from the beginning? Did Varun bring in Sushant because the firm was incurring losses?
Earlier, Varun Mathur was the director at UBT (UNIWORLD BEING Talented). However, on 2 April, 2018, he left the company. A Bollywood actor was also a director of UBT. The ED also wants to probe as to why Varun suddenly left the firm to form a new one. Also, why did he rope Sushant in? The ED may summon Varun Mathur for questioning.
Sushant was the Director of 2 More Companies
Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Shoubhik were directors in two companies.The first one was named The Front World Foundation, which had Sushant and Shoubhik as directors, while the other company had Ria, Sushant and Shoubhik as directors. It was named vividrage Rheality x PVT LDT. Suspicions have also been raised because a few days before Sushant's death Rhea had resigned as the director of the company.
In the FIR filed against Rhea, Sushant's father KK Singh has alleged that Rs 15 crores were transferred from Sushant's account to an unknown account which he had no clue about. However, Sushant's CA has quashed these claims, saying Rhea has no hand in any major transaction.
