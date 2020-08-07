Sushant Case: Centre Asks to Be Part of Rhea Chakraborty Petition
The central government added that it wants to be heard in the case in the interest of justice.
On Friday, 7 August, the central government approached the Supreme Court, requesting to be heard in the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty challenging the case registered against her in Bihar in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by NDTV.
The central government added that it wants to be heard in the case in the interest of justice and assured that it will not cause prejudice to any party.
Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking for a transfer of the case from Bihar Police to Mumbai. An FIR has been filed against her under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
KK Singh has also alleged that Rs 15 crores were transferred from Sushant's account to an unknown account by Rhea. Based on these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case and questioned Rhea and her brother Showik on 7 August.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.