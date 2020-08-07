Sushant Case: Centre Asks to Be Part of Rhea Chakraborty Petition

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking for a transfer of the case from Bihar Police to Mumbai. An FIR has been filed against her under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.

KK Singh has also alleged that Rs 15 crores were transferred from Sushant's account to an unknown account by Rhea. Based on these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case and questioned Rhea and her brother Showik on 7 August.