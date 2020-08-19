Sushant Case: Akshay, Ankita, Kriti Support SC Judgment

The Supreme Court has handed over the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI.

Quint Entertainment
Updated19 Aug 2020, 07:09 AM IST
Celebrities
3 min read

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 19 August, gave its verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It rejected Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's petition asking for the FIR filed in Patna against her to be transferred to Mumbai and handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Akshay Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Nitin Mukesh and other celebrities welcomed the move. "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail", tweeted Akshay.

Sushant's friend Kriti Sanon tweeted, "Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!"

Sushant's former partner Ankita Lokhande took to social media to write, "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins".

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails".

Here's what other celebs have to say:

The Supreme Court said since the Mumbai police had registered only an accidental death report, it had limited investigation powers. On the other hand, the Bihar police registered a "full-fledged FIR" which already stands referred to the CBI, the court said.

The Maharashtra government has been asked to cooperate with the CBI probe and provide all assistance. If any other case was registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, it would also be probed by the CBI, the top court said.

Published: 19 Aug 2020, 07:04 AM IST

