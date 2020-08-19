Sushant Case: Akshay, Ankita, Kriti Support SC Judgment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 19 August, gave its verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It rejected Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's petition asking for the FIR filed in Patna against her to be transferred to Mumbai and handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Akshay Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Nitin Mukesh and other celebrities welcomed the move. "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail", tweeted Akshay.