Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer To Make B'wood Debut With Barjatya's Son
Avnish S. Barjatya will also make his debut as a director with the movie.
Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer is all set to make his Bollywood debut under the Barjatya banner. The debutant has been signed on by Rajshri Productions for their upcoming coming-of-age love story, to be helmed by director Sooraj R. Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya. The yet-to-be-titled movie will also mark Avnish's debut as a director.
Sunny and Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter to share the news. "My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead", Sunny wrote.
"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless", tweeted Dharmendra.
Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director. Rajveer's elder brother Karan Deol made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, which was directed by Sunny. Karan will soon be seen in Apne 2, co-starring Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra.
