Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer To Make B'wood Debut With Barjatya's Son

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer is all set to make his Bollywood debut under the Barjatya banner. The debutant has been signed on by Rajshri Productions for their upcoming coming-of-age love story, to be helmed by director Sooraj R. Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya. The yet-to-be-titled movie will also mark Avnish's debut as a director.

Sunny and Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter to share the news. "My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead", Sunny wrote.