‘People Waste 15-20 Yrs Looking at How Others Are Doing Things’: Sunil Grover

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who recently starred in the Zee5 series United Kacche, sat down with The Quint to talk about his journey as an actor, how he handles controversy, how he started out in comedy, and more.

When asked about his audition with veteran Jaspal Bhatti, Grover says, “I was in my first year in college in Chandigarh and everyone, including me, was a fan of Bhatti sir. After my audition, his colleague wrote behind a paper that they'd call me for a 'clerk-type' role. I learned a lot from him.”

Talking about fiction vs nonfiction as a medium of choice, Grover says, “I’ve experienced non-fiction as a format a lot but in fiction, you get to play a new character every time in a new setting."