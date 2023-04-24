ADVERTISEMENT

‘People Waste 15-20 Yrs Looking at How Others Are Doing Things’: Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover talks about when 'Sunflower' season 2 will release.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who recently starred in the Zee5 series United Kacche, sat down with The Quint to talk about his journey as an actor, how he handles controversy, how he started out in comedy, and more. 

When asked about his audition with veteran Jaspal Bhatti, Grover says, “I was in my first year in college in Chandigarh and everyone, including me, was a fan of Bhatti sir. After my audition, his colleague wrote behind a paper that they'd call me for a 'clerk-type' role. I learned a lot from him.”

Talking about fiction vs nonfiction as a medium of choice, Grover says, “I’ve experienced non-fiction as a format a lot but in fiction, you get to play a new character every time in a new setting."

"On television, you’re playing a character from your mind. In fiction, getting into a character’s mindset through the writer’s mind is beautiful.”
Sunil Grover, Actor-Comedian

The actor-comedian goes on to give advice to newbies in the industry and also talks about how he deals with negative reception for his work. 

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

'United Kacche' Trailer: Sunil Grover Plays an Indian Immigrant in This Dramedy

'United Kacche' Trailer: Sunil Grover Plays an Indian Immigrant in This Dramedy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sunil Grover   United Kacche 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×