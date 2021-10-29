Suhana Khan Posts This After Brother Aryan Gets Bail
Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.
After spending three weeks in jail, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The three were arrested on 3 October by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.
Following the verdict, Aryan's sister Suhana Khan posted a collage of photos of Shah Rukh with her and Aryan. "I Love You", Suhana wrote.
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram Stories to write, "There is a God... thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails".
Aryan is likely to be released from jail on Friday or Saturday, after the court gives its detailed order in the case. "The court has granted bail and hopefully all the three petitioners will come out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday," former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Aryan Khan, told reporters on Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.