Suhana Khan Posts This After Brother Aryan Gets Bail

After spending three weeks in jail, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The three were arrested on 3 October by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Following the verdict, Aryan's sister Suhana Khan posted a collage of photos of Shah Rukh with her and Aryan. "I Love You", Suhana wrote.