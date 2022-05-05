FTII Students' Association Oppose Anurag Thakur's Visit to The Campus
I&B minister Anurag Thakur has scheduled a visit to the FTII campus on Thursday, 5 May.
The students' association of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India issued a statement ahead of the visit of Information & Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur to the institute on Thursday, 5 May.
"On the 5th of May, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting is coming to our campus at the Film and Television Institute of India. As students of this institute, we cannot help but question what the presence of Mr. Anurag Thakur means to this place".Students' Association of FTII
The statement added, "The impact of Mr. Anurag Thakur’s beliefs and proclamations of the recent past are condemned".
The association went on to state, "Anurag Thakur was appointed the Minister of Information and Broadcasting last year, the ministry under which our institute runs. As such, the effects of his beliefs are directly felt on the decisions made for us. Our representation in the Academic Council of our Institute has been revoked and we have no space for dialogue or making our concerns heard".
"Additionally, surveillance on students and their guests is increasing day by day, making us more vulnerable."
The students also proceeded to add, "In spite of the subsidy from the government and the large amounts of income garnered from the many short courses introduced recently, the administration currently increases the fees of the incoming batches by 5% every year, and further makes it impossible for many sections of the population to attempt the entrance exam with the exorbitant fees attached to it". The association claimed that the issues had been raised by them previously, but no action was taken.
The statement concluded with, "We are conducting a peaceful demonstration inside our institute to counter the welcome he has been extended".
The Quint has reached out to FTII for their comments. The report will be updated as and when they respond.
