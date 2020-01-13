Stardom Has Been Washed Away With Social Media: Ajay Devgn

Ajay added that he prefers staying away from social media. “I believe that actors should be known for the work they do and not their social media activity. Wherever I go, I get respect and that makes you feel good. I have always done my own thing,” the actor told PTI.

Devgn, who began his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kante, considers himself lucky to have stayed relevant to audiences across generations thanks to his varied film choices. “I have been lucky to be doing different kind of roles and they have worked too because so many actors struggle to do different things. At that time nobody was doing a film like Raincoat. I just wanted to try out different things, hence I did it. I am glad that my risk paid off.”

Ajay also says that The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have touched him the most. “These films make you wonder as to how these people made such big sacrifices. We can’t even think of them.”

(Inputs: PTI)