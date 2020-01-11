SRK Tops ‘Bollywood Actors Reader Engagement’ List, PeeCee Is 2nd

Recently, UK website Buzzbingo had reported that Priyanka Chopra was among the highest-paid female stars on Instagram in 2019. The list consisted of 5 celebrities, with Priyanka Chopra holding the fifth position. Priyanka was also the only Indian celebrity on the list.

According to Buzzbingo’s findings, Priyanka Chopra’s total Instagram income for the year was $1.1 million at an average rate of $2,71,000 per post. Priyanka took on 4 sponsored posts in the entire year.

Out of the 5 positions on the list, the Kardashian-Jenner family occupied three positions. Kendall Jenner topped the list with Kylie Jenner following her in the third position and Khloe Kardashian in the fourth position.