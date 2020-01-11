SRK Tops ‘Bollywood Actors Reader Engagement’ List, PeeCee Is 2nd
According to a recent report by advertising company Taboola, Shah Rukh Khan tops the ‘Bollywood Actors Reader Engagement’ list. The list analyses reader engagement data for 45 Bollywood celebrities across 37 Indian states and Union Territories. The list of celebrities includes 22 actors and 23 actresses.
Shah Rukh Khan emerged winner at the top of the list. He led in 31 states and UTs out of the total 37 surveyed. Next in line is Priyanka Chopra who has emerged as the most popular female actor on the list with 18 states and UTs in her pocket.
According to the data collected, readers spent most time reading about Aamir Khan.
This list was prepared by surveying open web searches. These searches included 50 million readers, 40 thousand articles, 190 million-page views and 245 million minutes of reading.
Recently, UK website Buzzbingo had reported that Priyanka Chopra was among the highest-paid female stars on Instagram in 2019. The list consisted of 5 celebrities, with Priyanka Chopra holding the fifth position. Priyanka was also the only Indian celebrity on the list.
According to Buzzbingo’s findings, Priyanka Chopra’s total Instagram income for the year was $1.1 million at an average rate of $2,71,000 per post. Priyanka took on 4 sponsored posts in the entire year.
Out of the 5 positions on the list, the Kardashian-Jenner family occupied three positions. Kendall Jenner topped the list with Kylie Jenner following her in the third position and Khloe Kardashian in the fourth position.
(With inputs from afaqs)
