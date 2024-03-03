ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: SRK, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Groove To The Beats of 'Naatu Naatu'

Anant Ambani gave a heartfelt speech at his pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

story-hero-img
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash by dancing to the beats of "Naatu Naatu".

The three Khans took recreated the magic of the Oscar-winning song. SRK, Salman and Aamir were seen acing the hook step of the "RRR" song and in the process.

Take a look:

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations will last till 3 March. Other than Shah Rukh Khan other celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif are in attendance. Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar. 

Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh also performed together. While young actors like Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the stage as well. All of Bollywood seemed to perform at the pre-wedding festivities.

Topics:  Salman Khan   Aamir Khan   SRK 

