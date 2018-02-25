Here’s Why Sridevi Was an Icon to The Indian Queer Community

Sridevi’s unconscious portrayal of the ‘conflict’ found resonance among the Queer community. It was probably first of the very few attempts that Bollywood has ever made to portray angst, confusion and dilemma in an unbiased way. Sridevi probably realised that very early on in her career and used the ‘grey’ character persona is all her movies.

She was the obedient yet ‘shamelessly’ greedy wife in Judaai. She was the child stuck in an adult’s body in Sadma, and in English Vinglish, she was a mother who pined to know a language that eluded her, yet maintained a critical perspective throughout the learning process.