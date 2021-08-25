Baby on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Cover Sues Band Alleging Child Pornography

I Got a Little Upset for a Bit: Spencer Elden

On the album’s 25th anniversary, Elden had recreated the shoot (he’d recreated it several times earlier too). “The anniversary means something to me. It’s strange that I did this for five minutes when I was 4 months old and it became this really iconic image,” he’d told New York Post.

In a Time article on the anniversary, Elden had said that he ‘got a little upset for a bit’ as he grew older. “I was trying to reach out to these people. I never met anybody. I didn’t get a call or email. I just woke up already being a part of this huge project,” he’d said, adding that it’s tough to be famous for a piece of work you didn’t contribute to.

Spencer Elden, who has the ‘Nevermind’ emblem tattooed on his chest, said in 2016 that it’s hard for him to not be upset when he hears how much money was involved.