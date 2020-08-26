SP Balasubrahmanyam Recovering & Listening to Music, Says Son

In the latest health update given by SP Balasubrahmanyam's son, he has said that the singer is on the road to recovery as he is responsive and awake now. This comes as a huge relief to his fans around the world after the singer had tested positive for coronavirus and was critical.

His son SP Charan, in a video message, said that Balasubrahmanyam was listening to music and even trying to sing in the hospital. He added that the singer is now 'comfortable without sedation after slight improvement in the lungs.' "The doctors are happy that he has taken a first step towards recovery. Though it won't be a fast run, it will be slow and steady and this is the first step," his son said in a video.