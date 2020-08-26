SP Balasubrahmanyam Recovering & Listening to Music, Says Son
The singer is now showing signs of recovery.
In the latest health update given by SP Balasubrahmanyam's son, he has said that the singer is on the road to recovery as he is responsive and awake now. This comes as a huge relief to his fans around the world after the singer had tested positive for coronavirus and was critical.
His son SP Charan, in a video message, said that Balasubrahmanyam was listening to music and even trying to sing in the hospital. He added that the singer is now 'comfortable without sedation after slight improvement in the lungs.' "The doctors are happy that he has taken a first step towards recovery. Though it won't be a fast run, it will be slow and steady and this is the first step," his son said in a video.
"He tried to communicate and write but he found it difficult to hold a pen. But during this week, he will be able to write to communicate with me. I have told the hospital to read a newspaper to him, I asked him if he is okay with that and he said yes. These are very good signs of recovery."SP Balasubrahmanyam's son
The singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.