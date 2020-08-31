SP Balasubrahmanyam is Fully Awake & Responsive: Hospital Staff
The veteran singer is being treated for coronavirus.
Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is "fully awake and responsive" and is even "actively participating in physiotherapy," according to the medical staff at the MGM hospital, reported NDTV. The singer is currently being treated for COVID-19. Balasubhramanyam's son SP Charan has been regularly updating about his father's health.
In a video message shared some time back, SP Charan said that Balasubrahmanyam was listening to music and even trying to sing in the hospital. He added that the singer is now 'comfortable without sedation after slight improvement in the lungs.' "The doctors are happy that he has taken a first step towards recovery. Though it won't be a fast run, it will be slow and steady and this is the first step," his son said.
"He tried to communicate and write but he found it difficult to hold a pen. But during this week, he will be able to write to communicate with me. I have told the hospital to read a newspaper to him, I asked him if he is okay with that and he said yes. These are very good signs of recovery", Charan added.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.