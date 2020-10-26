Sonu Sood Replies to Those Calling His Philanthropic Work 'PR Gig'
Recently, some Twitter users questioned Sonu Sood's philanthropy after a tweet.
Sonu Sood has been extending a helping hand to thousands of migrants, students and other people facing innumerable hardships owing to the sudden coronavirus lockdown.
However, some people on social media recently called the actor's philanthropic work a 'PR gig' following a tweet. Sonu Sood was quick to respond to the allegations.
On Sunday (25 October), Sonu responded to a Twitter user's call for help as their son had to undergo an open heart surgery. Netizens raised suspicion as Sonu's Twitter handle wasn't tagged in the original post and neither did the user mention the location.
Some users also said that the account was created in October and has only one tweet.
Following the allegations, Sonu Sood took to Twitter to share documents proving he reached out to the user. The actor replied, "That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers".
In September, Sonu was conferred with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his philanthropic work.
