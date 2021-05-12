Sonu Sood Reacts to Vir Das & Rakhi Sawant Endorsing Him For PM

Ever since the COVID pandemic struck India, Sonu Sood has been relentlessly working to help those in need. As India is grappling with the second wave, the actor has stepped up again to arrange for oxygen, beds and offer other assistance to those affected by the virus.

On Tuesday, Sonu was quizzed by some photographers in Mumbai about the latest demand doing the rounds on social media, that he should run for Prime Minister. While serving coolers to the paps who gathered around his residence, Sonu said, “Hum aam insaan ache hain bhai, aam insaan better hain (I’m better off as a common man).”