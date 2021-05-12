Sonu Sood Reacts to Vir Das & Rakhi Sawant Endorsing Him For PM
Sonu Sood and his team have been helping people affected by COVID.
Ever since the COVID pandemic struck India, Sonu Sood has been relentlessly working to help those in need. As India is grappling with the second wave, the actor has stepped up again to arrange for oxygen, beds and offer other assistance to those affected by the virus.
On Tuesday, Sonu was quizzed by some photographers in Mumbai about the latest demand doing the rounds on social media, that he should run for Prime Minister. While serving coolers to the paps who gathered around his residence, Sonu said, “Hum aam insaan ache hain bhai, aam insaan better hain (I’m better off as a common man).”
Speaking about entering politics Sonu added, "Bhai log khade hain na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Woh apna kaam nahin hai na (When my brothers are fighting elections, what am I supposed to do by entering politics? That’s not my work).”
The question was asked in relation to Rakhi Sawant endorsing Sonu as the next Prime Minister. Even actor-comedian Vir Das rooted for Sonu on Twitter when a user said, “@thevirdas for prime minister 2024.” Vir replied, “Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood.”
From buying oxygen plants from France and other nations to reaching out to people, Sonu Sood and his team have been on their toes. “We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from COVID,” the actor said in a statement.
