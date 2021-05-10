Have To Admit We Went Wrong: Sonu Sood on India's COVID Crisis

The actor said that he has a zoom meeting after 20 days wherein he will discuss the logistics, and assured that we should be getting our first set of oxygen plants soon. He addressed India's response to the pandemic and said that we must prepare in advance for a scenario where a third wave hits.

"The idea is to be prepared for the third wave. We have upped the number of members on the team that is catering to rural areas so that we can reach out to everyone. A group of 400 people work on every call. We have realised that there are three major factors that people are struggling with — acquiring oxygen, hospital beds, and injections," he said.

Several celebrities have done their part to help COVID patients. Recently actor Gurmeet Choudhary launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur called Astha Dedicated COVID Hospital, in collaboration with Dr Sayyed Wajhatali and team. The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam also donated their set property consisting of beds and oxygen cylinders to a hospital in Hyderabad.