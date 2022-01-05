‘Got Retested, Was Still Positive’: Sonu Nigam, Wife and Son Test COVID Positive

Sonu Nigam said, “I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested and I was COVID positive. I got retested, I was still positive, and again got retested but I still turned out to be positive. But I hope that slowly, people will just have to live with it."

Sonu Nigam further revealed that singer Shaan went to Bhubaneshwar in his place and Anu Malik joined the Super Singer team in Nigam’s stead.

Talking about the effects of the pandemic, Nigam said, “My throat is also fine. (We) have to be careful, not be scared, but of course, this is spreading faster. I feel bad for us, who just started work and we have to sit at home again. I feel bad for the theatre people, feel bad for the movie makers. I feel bad for the restaurant people….I hope it becomes better soon. Lots of prayers for this New Year.”