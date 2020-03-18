Soni Apologises for Delhi Airport Video After Authorities Respond
Actor Soni Razdan has apologised for sharing a video of purportedly of passengers at Delhi’s International Airport screaming at authorities to “kill them” after they refused to return their passports that were confiscated while they were being screened for the coronavirus. Apologising to the people in the video, Soni tweeted that she hoped that it would prompt those in charge to handle the situation better.
Delhi Airport officials responded to her tweet claiming the video was an old one and that the situation was “normal”.
A tweet from the Delhi Airport Twitter handle read: “Dear Ma'am, The video being circulated is an old one. Currently, all immigration-related processes have been streamlined and operations are fully normal. We continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience to the passengers.” The airport gave a similar response to other social media users who had also shared the video. They also posted photos purportedly of the immigration and medical screening areas saying that a dedicated waiting zone has been created for passengers arriving from high-risk countries.
Soni acknowledged the clarification and said she would delete her original tweet. “My only concern was the safety of those who could have spread the virus to each other (and to others) due to the way they were herded together, and not that people should not be checked,” she added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)