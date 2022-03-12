Sonam Kapoor’s Father-In-Law’s Firm Duped of Over 27 Cr in Cyber Fraud: Police

The group had purportedly been using his forged Digital Signature Certificate to transfer the ROSCTL licenses given to Ahuja’s firms to fake firms and encashing them.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitish Agarwal told the agency that the fraudsters secured a total of 154 ROSCTLs worth Rs 27.61 crore of Ahuja’s company. The DCP also informed that the group would either transfer the licenses to other firms or fake firms.

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, Manoj Rana, Lalit Kumar Jain, Praveen Kumar, and Manish Kumar Moga from Delhi, Bhushan Kishan Thakur from Mumbai, Ganesh Parsuram from Karnataka, Rahul Raghunath from Raigadh, Santosh Sitaram from Pune, and Suresh Kumar Jain from Chennai.