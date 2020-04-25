Recently a popular magazine and Sobhita Dhulipala made news for releasing an edition where Sobhita claimed that she had self-styled and shot her pictures from home. Days later, pictures of actor Sobhita Dhulipala being clicked by someone for similar shots, as used by the magazine, surfaced on the internet.Responding to the same, Sobhita released a statement on her Instagram account saying that she was “taken aback” and “upset” with the conclusions people drew from the images.“Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this is also a moment for me to learn something deeper,” she wrote.She also went on to explain the sequence of events.“I stand by the flow of events I'm sharing with complete transparency. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I'm trying to shoot my pictures and offers help. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart,” she says.Sobhita clarified, “Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn't belong with the magazine's mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine. I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, the truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe.”Here are a few shots Sobhita Dhulipala shared from the “home edition” of the magazine.“I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictured; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform,” she wrote while sharing the images online.