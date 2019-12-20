Sisters Sara & Inaaya Share Adorable B’day Wishes for Taimur
Taimur Ali Khan is the internet’s favourite celebrity kid, and as he turns a year older, his sisters shared the most adorable photographs of him, with heartfelt messages.
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram, to share three pictures of her with her little brother Taimur, and wrote, “ Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy.” While one picture shows Sara feeding little Taimur, another shows her and Ibrahim playing with the kid on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Taimur’s aunt, Soha Ali Khan also took to social media, to wish Taimur on behalf of her daughter, Inaaya. Sharing a cute picture of the two kids on a holiday, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life.’’
Taimur’s parents Kareena and Saif threw a lavish birthday party for him on Thursday. Karan Johar, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan came with their children and they had a blast.
Some time back, Kareena had said that Taimur has demanded two cakes for his third birthday. “He is a Kapoor. So, he said, ‘I want two cakes, one Santa and one Hulk,’” Kareena said, adding that when she asked “Why two?” his answer was “Two!” We are all waiting for the photos of little Taimur cutting his cake.
