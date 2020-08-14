COVID-19: SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical, on Life Support

Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has suffered a setback in his health. According to a statement from MGM Healthcare where he is undergoing treatment for over a week, he is currently on life support and his condition is critical.

The hospital's statement reads:

"There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on August 13, 2020 his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical".