Simran From 'DDLJ' Was Old-Fashioned, But Cool: Kajol

DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time as it has played in theatres for 25 long years.

Speaking about the film surviving for years and years Kajol says, "I think DDLJ is timeless because everybody identifies with Raj and Simran somewhere down the line. The audience have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like.”