Silence Broke My Family: Sandip Ssingh Shares Chats With Sushant

In a series of Instagram posts, producer Sandip Ssingh broke his silence after there were allegations levelled against him during the ongoing probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sandip released some private chats with him and Sushant and also his communication with the late actor's sister Meetu Singh.

Ssingh even put out a statement regarding 14 June, the day Sushant allegedly died by suicide.