Silence Broke My Family: Sandip Ssingh Shares Chats With Sushant
In a series of Instagram posts, Sandip Ssingh clears allegations related to Sushant's death.
In a series of Instagram posts, producer Sandip Ssingh broke his silence after there were allegations levelled against him during the ongoing probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sandip released some private chats with him and Sushant and also his communication with the late actor's sister Meetu Singh.
Ssingh even put out a statement regarding 14 June, the day Sushant allegedly died by suicide.
Sharing an exchange with Sushant from November 2016 to 21 June, 2018, Sandip Ssingh wrote, "Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation."
Explaining his presence at Sushant's residence immediately after his death, Ssingh said, "On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking about whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come."
Sandip Ssingh also spoke about why he was in touch with the driver of the ambulance in which Sushant's body was taken to Cooper Hospital days after the actor's demise. The producer shared another set of exchanges with Meetu Singh and her husband. "Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, its correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother ?
Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statement".
Sandip also shared a certificate to clear speculations about a case against him pending in Mauritius. "Just want to end the speculation on the planted Mauritius story to degrade my image of a self-made person out of jealousy and put me down. Sharing the letter from the Mauritius Police. There was no such case ever filed", he wrote on Instagram.
Earlier, a number of reports claimed that Sandip Ssingh was in touch with the ambulance driver days after Sushant had passed away, leading to many suspecting foul play. Even Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had said that the actor's family didn't know Sandip.
