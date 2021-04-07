Sidharth Malhotra Injured On 'Mission Majnu' Set
He resumed the shoot after proper medical attention
Sidharth Malhotra was injured on the sets of his upcoming film Mission Majnu. The spy thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi has a host of action scenes and Sidharth plays a cover operative in the film. During a shoot, he reportedly injured his knee but resumed shooting after he received proper medical attention.
A news portal reported that a source close to the actor revealed that a metal piece hit and injured his knee but there was no bleeding. Since the Mission Majnu set has been created with 70s aesthetics, recreating it would be expensive. Thus, Sidharth and the crew continued the shoot.
Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna who will mark her Bollywood debut with the film. After being one of the most sought-after actors in the South, she has already bagged her second Bollywood project even before her official debut. Her next film titled Goodbye directed by Vikas Bahl has started shooting. It also starts Amitabh Bachchan and is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.
Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan's directorial Shershaah stars Sidharth in the lead in a double role as twin brothers Vikram and Vishal. The biographical war action follows the life of army captain Vikram Batra and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.
