Lockdown LIVE: Shruti Haasan On the Insecurity of Being Alone

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for some time to come.

Shruti Haasan during s Live chat with The Quint and tells us what is keeping her sane during the lockdown as she is alone with her cat, away from her loved ones. She tells us she doesn’t really like too much of physical contact but now she has realised the value of physical contact with her loved ones. The actor also talks about her biggest insecurity that is being alone and how she has gotten over it over the years.