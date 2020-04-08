Lockdown LIVE: Shruti Haasan On the Insecurity of Being Alone
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for some time to come.
Shruti Haasan during s Live chat with The Quint and tells us what is keeping her sane during the lockdown as she is alone with her cat, away from her loved ones. She tells us she doesn’t really like too much of physical contact but now she has realised the value of physical contact with her loved ones. The actor also talks about her biggest insecurity that is being alone and how she has gotten over it over the years.
Shruti also tells us what does her day looks like during the lockdown. She is enjoying cooking and trying new recipes during this period. She answers a few of her fan questions and opens up on what kind of life partner she would want to have. She also opened up on why she decided to go for a nose job twelve years back. “I broke my nose when I was very young, and then it kind of got worse and worse because your nose kind of changes as you grow. At one point it genuinely became so uncomfortable that I fixed it and this was after my first film. So it was not a vanity driven thing that I am going to be on screen, so let me change it.”
