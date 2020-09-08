Sena VS Kangana: Shiv Sena IT Cell Files Complaint Against Kangana

Kangana Ranaut's comments against the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra created a stir in Shiv Sena. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after the actor claimed she felt unsafe, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. Many senior leaders in the party have also condemned Kangana's remarks.

Taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut, Raut had urged the Maharashtra government to take action against people defaming the Mumbai Police.