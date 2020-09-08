Sena VS Kangana: Shiv Sena IT Cell Files Complaint Against Kangana
Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a police complaint seeking FIR under sedition charges against actor Kangana Ranaut.
In the ongoing row between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut, the war of words has now turned into a complaint against the Manikarnika actor.
The Shiv Sena IT Cell has filed a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana, seeking FIR against her under 'charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai'.
Kangana Ranaut's comments against the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra created a stir in Shiv Sena. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after the actor claimed she felt unsafe, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. Many senior leaders in the party have also condemned Kangana's remarks.
Taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut, Raut had urged the Maharashtra government to take action against people defaming the Mumbai Police.
On Monday (7 September), Kangana was granted Y+ security by the Centre. Responding to this decision, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given 'Y' level security by the centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra."
No FIR has been registered against the actor so far.
