‘Important To Make This Clear’: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat Confirm Break Up

Actor Shamita Shetty took to social media to confirm that she and Raqesh Bapat have broken up. Both actors posted a note on their Instagram stories.

“I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support,” Shamita wrote, adding, “Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all.