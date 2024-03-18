Shaitaan Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Mints Over ₹100 crore in India

Shatiaan is helmed by Vikas Bahl, the psychological horror thriller has achieved the remarkable milestone of entering the ₹100 crore club in India. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film has garnered positive feedback from audiences and maintained its momentum despite facing competition from the big-budget release of Yodha in its second week.
The movie has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office on its tenth day, which happened to be a Sunday, according to the most recent update on Sacnilk.com.
As per the report, the film has collected around ₹ 9.75 crore on its second Sunday. On the second weekend, the film grossed ₹ 93.57 crore by day 9. Now, the total collection is estimated to stand at ₹ 103.05 crore.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banners Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios.
