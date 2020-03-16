Shahid Gets Access to Gym Despite Shutdown Due to Coronavirus?

However, AntiGravity Club owner Yudhishthir Jaising told the publication that Shahid is a close friend and he did not visit the gym for a workout session. “Shahid had sustained an injury while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. He had asked me to get an equipment and I was showing him how to use it. We haven’t flouted any rules and our gym hasn’t been operational since Friday,” Jaising said.

Jaising also added that Shahid, Mira and he were chilling on a Sunday evening. However, Shahid remained unavailable for a comment.

A few days back, Shahid took to Twitter to announce that his upcoming film Jersey’s shoot has been stalled because of the pandemic.