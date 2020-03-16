Shahid Gets Access to Gym Despite Shutdown Due to Coronavirus?
Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government issued an advisory on Friday, 13 March, stating that gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls will be shut down till 31 March. However, Shahid Kapoor seems to have managed to get exclusive access to one of the gyms in Mumbai’s Bandra, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.
On Sunday (16 March), Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput were seen working out for nearly two hours in AntiGravity Club. The gym, that was shut the entire day, was opened in the evening just for the couple.
However, AntiGravity Club owner Yudhishthir Jaising told the publication that Shahid is a close friend and he did not visit the gym for a workout session. “Shahid had sustained an injury while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. He had asked me to get an equipment and I was showing him how to use it. We haven’t flouted any rules and our gym hasn’t been operational since Friday,” Jaising said.
Jaising also added that Shahid, Mira and he were chilling on a Sunday evening. However, Shahid remained unavailable for a comment.
A few days back, Shahid took to Twitter to announce that his upcoming film Jersey’s shoot has been stalled because of the pandemic.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )