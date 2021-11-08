Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Summoned by Police in 'Extortion' Probe: Report

Pooja's name cropped up after the SIT team of the Mumbai Police reportedly found CCTV footage of her meeting KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza. The India Today report also stated that the team probing allegations of 'extortion' are likely to register a case against Gosavi, for which Pooja will be summoned to record her statement.

Recently, Sam D'Souza had approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection against arrest. In his plea, he had claimed that Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh's manager to keep Aryan Khan out of the case but the money was returned after Aryan was arrested.