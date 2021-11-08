Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Summoned by Police in 'Extortion' Probe: Report
Pooja Dadlani has reportedly been summoned in the extortion investigation related to the Mumbai cruise drugs case.
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has been summoned by the Mumbai Police, as per a report by India Today. Police sources have told the publication that Pooja has been issued a summon in the extortion investigation related to the Mumbai cruise drugs case. She has reportedly sought more time from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Pooja's name cropped up after the SIT team of the Mumbai Police reportedly found CCTV footage of her meeting KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza. The India Today report also stated that the team probing allegations of 'extortion' are likely to register a case against Gosavi, for which Pooja will be summoned to record her statement.
Recently, Sam D'Souza had approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection against arrest. In his plea, he had claimed that Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh's manager to keep Aryan Khan out of the case but the money was returned after Aryan was arrested.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.