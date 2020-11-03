Me is Loving It: SRK on Burj Khalifa's Special Gift For His B'Day
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with friends and family in Dubai.
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on 2 November with his family in Dubai. As wishes poured in for the actor from friends, colleagues and well-wishers, the authorities at Burj Khalifa decided to honour SRK by displaying his photo and a birthday wish on the building's outer wall.
Shah Rukh took to social media to share a photo of him standing in front of Burj Khalifa and thanked his friend for the surprise. "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!", SRK tweeted.
Karan Johar, who is also in Dubai with Shah Rukh and his family, took to Instagram to post a video wherein SRK can be seen admiring the special gift Dubai gave him. He also thanked his fans for their wishes.
Some more photos of Shah Rukh celebrating his birthday surfaced on social media.
Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh posted a video message for his fans. He thanked all the SRK fan clubs for their tireless efforts to help people during COVID-19. SRK added that he hopes next year he will have a "bigger and better party".
"I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love. Like I said already, 56 is better than 55 and we’ll have lots of fun", SRK said in the video.
