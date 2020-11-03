Me is Loving It: SRK on Burj Khalifa's Special Gift For His B'Day

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on 2 November with his family in Dubai. As wishes poured in for the actor from friends, colleagues and well-wishers, the authorities at Burj Khalifa decided to honour SRK by displaying his photo and a birthday wish on the building's outer wall.

Shah Rukh took to social media to share a photo of him standing in front of Burj Khalifa and thanked his friend for the surprise. "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!", SRK tweeted.