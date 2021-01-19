Marvellous Victory: SRK, Ranveer on Team India's Series Win in Aus

India's historic 2-1 series win against Australia has Bollywood overjoyed.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh congratulate India on their series win against Australia.
An attacking masterclass by Rishabh Pant sealed the deal in a special performance from India at the Gabba as they won the four-match series against Australia by 2-1, clinching the Brisbane Test by 3 wickets.

Bollywood took to social media to congratulate the Indian team for the historic win. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"

Ranveer Singh posted a photo of the team celebrating their victory on Instagram and wrote, "Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!"

He took to his Instagram story also to share his excitement.

Malaika Arora wrote on Instagram, "Historic... after 32 years. INDIA".

Preity Zinta tweeted, "OMG !!! What a WIN. #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking. What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue".

