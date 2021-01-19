Marvellous Victory: SRK, Ranveer on Team India's Series Win in Aus

An attacking masterclass by Rishabh Pant sealed the deal in a special performance from India at the Gabba as they won the four-match series against Australia by 2-1, clinching the Brisbane Test by 3 wickets.

Bollywood took to social media to congratulate the Indian team for the historic win. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"