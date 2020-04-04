Shah Rukh Khan Quotes Tagore As Mamata Banerjee Thanks Him

On 2 April, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan announced multiple initiatives to extend support to the fight against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he announced that his group companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - will be donating to seven organisations during this pandemic.

The actor tweeted, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”