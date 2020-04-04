Shah Rukh Khan Quotes Tagore As Mamata Banerjee Thanks Him
Shah Rukh Khan is a wordsmith, whether it’s an original humorous comeback or just a quote borrowed from someone else, Shah Rukh knows exactly how to express and engage. So, when West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked SRK on Twitter for the actor’s contribution to the Bengal government to fight COVID-19, the actor reverted in Bengali and quoted Rabindranath Tagore.
Shah Rukh’s tweet said that it is a brother’s duty to lend a helping hand to the selfless work that you all are doing. He then quoted Rabindranath Tagore, “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”
On 2 April, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan announced multiple initiatives to extend support to the fight against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he announced that his group companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - will be donating to seven organisations during this pandemic.
The actor tweeted, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”
One of the initiative was that his KKR franchise and his NGO Meer Foundation would be providing 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the healthcare workers in West Bengal and Maharashtra.
