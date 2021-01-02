SRK Hints at Returning To the Big Screen in 2021 in New Year Video
The actor shared New Year greetings with his fans in a video message posted on Twitter.
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a fun video wishing fans a happy New Year. Dressed in a blue night suit, the actor jokingly apologised for the quality of the video saying he had shot it by himself since he staff wasn't available.
In his message, he told fans that while 2020 was a tough year for many, it is time to move forward.
"I believe when one is at the lowest and the bottomest of their life, the good thing is, that from here, there is only one way to move—that is upwards, higher, to better places. So 2020, whatever it has been, it has been in the past now and I believe 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful for all of us," Shah Rukh said.
He went on to encourage viewers to spend time with their family and friends rather than on social media. "Real fun is with real people—your family, your friends, your loved ones. All the friends and enemies you make virtually, taking sides or fighting against you online, is good fun, time pass, but it’s not for keeps," he said.
Of course, he threw in a few jokes and asked fans to be "romantic, emphatic, pragmatic, democratic, fantastic," in 2021. "Just don't be mathematic as it's very boring," he quipped.
Shah Rukh ended the message by saying, "See you on the big screen in 2021," hinting that he will have his first release since Aanand L Rai's Zero, which hit theatres in 2018. SRK will reportedly star in Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan though there has been no official confirmation of the news yet.
