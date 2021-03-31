SRK Gives 'Strong Hint' About His Next Film in #AskSRK Session
'Announcements are for airports and railway stations,' said the star in one of his replies
Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty responses and tweets and his latest session of #AskSRK was no exception. The megastar took to Twitter to announce the session of the wildly popular AMA (Ask Me Anything) format, "Have 15 minutes before I go into doing more of nothing! Thought will spend it with you all and do a quick #AskSRK 3...2....1....go!" (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
As expected, many fans asked SRK about his upcoming films. Answering one fan's question about when he will next appear on the big screen, he said, "Bhai bana raha hoon...bana raha hoon!!! (I'm making it, I'm making it!!) When a fan asked him for a hint about his next movie, the star replied with a witty remark, "Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please." (Strong hint: I'm only starring in all my next movies!! Don't tell anybody please)
One user reminded him that, to his memory, it had been '3 saal 3 mahine 31 days' (3 years, 3 months, 31 days) since SRK appeared on the big screen last. The latter assured that he will start shooting soon, "Really!! That’s a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon don’t worry." (...I'll start shooting soon, don't worry)
SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also starred Anushka Sharm and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Earlier there were speculations that his next film Pathan will hit the theaters in 2021.
He refused to divulge any more details about the project he is working on. To a fan asking, "Sir Announcement kab karoge? #AskSRK", he remarked that 'announcements are for airports and railway stations'. "....movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai.....," he added.
Movies weren't the only topic of discussion. When asked about his parenting style, SRK confirmed he wasn't a strict parent. "Children were made dor hugging and loving....and for making mistakes not for reprimand or strictness," he tweeted.
He also gave some of his fans incredible advice. While he reprimanded one user for using the word patana for women, he urged his fans to remember they are unique in a reply to another fan. The fan had earlier tagged SRK and tweeted, "#AskSRK @iamsrk Can you talk a little about what would be your advice for teen girls who are insecure about their appearance.." In fitting King Khan fashion, he said, "All girls have a beauty which is different from each other. Don’t compare...and remember you are unique."
He also took a dig at himself after a fan enquired about a sequel to his film Harry Met Sejal which wasn't well received. "Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain???" (Why does everyone on Twitter only ask for sequels to box office failures)
He ended the AMA session with a humorous tweet, sticking to the theme, "Now I should go otherwise it will seem I am not interested in doing nothing. Thk u all for ur time & patience and also don’t get disappointed for no reply. It’s a bit selfish on my part but I do this for me, and have to say I had loads of fun. Love you all and stay safe please!"
