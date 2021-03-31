SRK Gives 'Strong Hint' About His Next Film in #AskSRK Session

As expected, many fans asked SRK about his upcoming films. Answering one fan's question about when he will next appear on the big screen, he said, "Bhai bana raha hoon...bana raha hoon!!! (I'm making it, I'm making it!!) When a fan asked him for a hint about his next movie, the star replied with a witty remark, "Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please." (Strong hint: I'm only starring in all my next movies!! Don't tell anybody please)

One user reminded him that, to his memory, it had been '3 saal 3 mahine 31 days' (3 years, 3 months, 31 days) since SRK appeared on the big screen last. The latter assured that he will start shooting soon, "Really!! That’s a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon don’t worry." (...I'll start shooting soon, don't worry)

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also starred Anushka Sharm and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Earlier there were speculations that his next film Pathan will hit the theaters in 2021.