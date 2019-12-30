Second FIR Against Raveena, Farah for Hurting Religious Sentiments
A second FIR has been registered by the Punjab Police against actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show. Earlier the FIR had been registered from Ajnala in Amritsar. This time it was registered in Ferozepur cantonment on Saturday on the complaint of Vijay Goria, chairman of Samson Brigade Christian Youths and resident of Kamboj Nagar
The FIR has been registered on account of a video clip from the show Backbenchers in which the celebrities can be seen having trouble pronouncing the word ‘hallelujah’.
The Amritsar case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, who claimed that the celebrities were trivializing the word and hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community.
Protests against Raveena Tandon in Punjab have continued despite the actors apologising.
Earlier on Thursday, Raveena had taken to social media to issue an apology. She had posted a video of the episode in question and insisted her followers to watch it. She wrote, “Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”
Later, Farah Khan also clarified on Twitter that she did not intend to disrespect any religion. She added she was apologising on behalf of the team.
Farah tweeted, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”
(With inputs from IANS)
