Sara Ali Khan Sends a Strong Message for Secular India on New Year

At a time when the whole country is out on the streets to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Sara Ali Khan expressed solidarity to the movement by ringing in New Year in a special way. The actor took to Instagram to share photos, wherein she is seen visiting places of worship of different religions. Sara paid a visit to a Gurudwara, a Mandir, a Masjid, and Church, thus sending a strong message for a secular India.

“Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year!,” Sara wrote on Insta.