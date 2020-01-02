Sara Ali Khan Sends a Strong Message for Secular India on New Year
At a time when the whole country is out on the streets to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Sara Ali Khan expressed solidarity to the movement by ringing in New Year in a special way. The actor took to Instagram to share photos, wherein she is seen visiting places of worship of different religions. Sara paid a visit to a Gurudwara, a Mandir, a Masjid, and Church, thus sending a strong message for a secular India.
“Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year!,” Sara wrote on Insta.
Many Bollywood celebrities have spoken out against CAA and the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia students. Jim Sarbh called the Act another nail in the coffin of a democratic, secular India. “Since 1945, unemployment has been the worst. We are in a terrible state, and what better thing than to unify against a common enemy. It’s an age-old political trick and I am absolutely against it. Within this context there is the murky implementation of the NRC wherein there is no transparency and no guidelines, and we have no idea how this is going to work out. In Assam, it was a failed experiment. In these extremely biased hands I believe that is law is one more nail in the coffin of a democratic, secular India,” he said.
