My Surname is Sultan & It’s America: Sara on Her US Airport Woes

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in a video with East India Comedy, having a friendly chit-chat with the hosts of the show. Sara had lost a lot of weight before signing her debut film Kedarnath and startled us all with her amazing transformation.

During their conversation, Sara revealed how she is often looked at with suspicion by the US Airport authorities because of her dissimilarity with the photo on her ID card. She adds, that the picture was taken during her pre-weight loss days when she used to weigh 96 kgs.