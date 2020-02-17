My Surname is Sultan & It’s America: Sara on Her US Airport Woes
Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in a video with East India Comedy, having a friendly chit-chat with the hosts of the show. Sara had lost a lot of weight before signing her debut film Kedarnath and startled us all with her amazing transformation.
During their conversation, Sara revealed how she is often looked at with suspicion by the US Airport authorities because of her dissimilarity with the photo on her ID card. She adds, that the picture was taken during her pre-weight loss days when she used to weigh 96 kgs.
She also revealed how she has multiple visas and that again is a bit shady to the US airport authorities. She even joked about how she doesn't want to be banned from visiting the US because of her surname.
Later during their chat, on being questioned about whether she misses the life of a non-famous person or not, Sara reveals how she still, at times, casually walks around Delhi Haat and Janpath in shades and casual clothes and pretends to be a look-alike of Sara Ali Khan, reminiscing her old life.
Watch the full video here:
Sara has recently been a part of Love Aaj Kal 2, as the female lead opposite Kartik Aryan, which performed remarkably well at the box office. Now, she is occupied with two new projects, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1's remake and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.
